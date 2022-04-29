Titans Trade A.J. Brown to Eagles for 18th Overall Pick and Select Treylon Burks
joecervenka
Overview
In a bit of a surprising move, the Tennessee Titans trade their top wideout for the Philadelphia Eagles’ 18th overall pick. Tennessee immediately swapped A.J. Brown in what some people are calling an A.J. Brown type receiver. Burks is an athletic, 6’2, 225-pound receiver out of Arkansas that has been lauded for his yards after catch abilities. The 2021 junior hauled in 67 receptions for 1,123 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for the Razorbacks. After his standout season, the 22-year-old took home All-SEC honors.
The Titans will try to replace one of the better WRs in football. Brown is coming off the least-productive season of his short three-campaign career. The former Mississippi Bulldog played a career-low 13 games last season and hauled in only five touchdown passes. His career-worst five scores also added to his first campaign under 1,000 yards.
The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Titans and Eagles right next to each other in the futures market. Tennessee has +3000 odds, while Philadelphia is one slot behind them at +3600.
