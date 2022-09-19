Titans vs. Bills: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Buffalo Bills will open their home schedule tonight when they play host to the defending number one seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans (+360) vs. Buffalo Bills (-460) Total: 47.5 (O-106, U-114)

Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off an impressive Week 1 victory over the defending Super Bowl champs, while the Titans were upset in their first game by the New York Giants. The Bills entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, put people on notice in Week 1, and enter this game as sizable favorites on both the moneyline and spread. Buffalo is favored by ten points on the spread, sitting at -460 on the moneyline. That shouldn’t come as a surprise when you see what both teams did in Week 1, while also considering that the Titans might take a step back this season after a dominant regular season in 2021.

It was evident in Week 1 that it would be difficult for opposing defenses to scheme against the Bills’ offense. Still, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has done an excellent job against the Bills of late, and it’ll be interesting to see if his defense will be up to the task of stopping one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses. Gabe Davis is currently listed as questionable for this matchup, while Ed Oliver is out, meaning there could be some key injuries present for Buffalo that the Titans may be able to take advantage of.

Regarding the visitors, it’s clear that this team goes the way of Derrick Henry. Week 1 saw him rush for 82 yards against the Giants, but he was dominant facing the Bills last year, rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a Tennessee victory. With health concerns on the Bills’ defensive line, the Alabama product could be in for another big day against Buffalo in their home opener.

The biggest question here will likely be whether or not the Titans can keep up with the Bills offensively. Even amidst injury concerns on defense, it’s hard to see the Titans keeping this game close. Look toward the Bills to win by double digits in the first of two matchups on Monday Night Football.

Best Bet: Bills -10 (-110)

Points aren’t going to be hard to come by for the Bills this year, so you’ll likely consider targeting the over. If you go box score hunting, you’ll probably see that these two teams had a shootout last year, but keep in mind how differently constructed they might be now. The Bills showed how good their pass rush might be in Week 1, and it’s not hard to see them stacking the box against a team that assuredly will be focusing on the run. It’s hard to trust Ryan Tannehill to match Josh Allen, while the Titans’ offensive weapons don’t scare opponents enough. As a result, there’s likely some value in targeting the under 47.5 at -114 tonight.

Game Pick: Bills 30, Titans 17

Best Bet: Under 47.5 (-114)