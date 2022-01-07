Titans Vs. Texans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 18 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The Tennessee Titans will look to lock up the top seed in the AFC on Sunday as they travel to take on the Houston Texans in the season’s finale. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

Titans vs. Texans Game Information

Tennessee Titans (11-5) vs. Houston Texans (4-12)

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Titans vs. Texans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -520 | Texans +400

Spread: Titans -10 (-115) | Texans +10 (-105)

Total: 43 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +1200 | Texans N/A

Titans vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

Texans +10 (-105)

Titans vs. Texans News, Analysis, and Picks

The Houston Texans have suddenly gone from league laughing stock to winning two of their past three games and combining for 71 points in those victories. A lot of that has been due to the quarterback play of Davis Mills in recent games. Since filling in for Tyrod Taylor in Week 13, Mills has posted a passer rating of 92.2 by throwing six touchdowns and just two interceptions. The offense now ranks a respectable 20th in yards per play over the previous three games, even higher than the Titans, who sit at 25th over the same span. Because they are the current top seed in the AFC, Tennessee seems a bit overvalued based on its performance. As for Houston, it is finally starting to figure things out and may have their guy under center for 2022. Take the points on a double-digit spread and back the Texans in this spot.

