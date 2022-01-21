Titans Will Activate Derrick Henry From IR ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bengals

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the Tennessee Titans plan to activate running back Derrick Henry from the injured reserve list. As a result, it’s more than likely the Alabama product will play in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Bengals.

From @GMFB: #Titans RB Derrick Henry should be activated off IR today. pic.twitter.com/E0uxda9kGf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2022

Henry missed the final nine games of the regular season after fracturing his right foot in a 34-31 overtime victory in Week 8 against the Colts. Through eight games, Henry racked up 937 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. He should provide a boost against a Bengals defense that ranks seventh in allowing 102.5 rushing yards per game.

After amassing a 6-2 record to start the season, Tennessee went 6-3 for the remainder of the year but still finished as the top seed in the AFC Conference. The Titans opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but sharp money’s all over the home team as Tennessee’s now up to -3.5. Sharp bettors are also on the over as it’s been bet up to 47.5 after opening at 46.5.

To keep up to date with all your NFL action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.