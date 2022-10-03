Titans WR Treylon Burks Expected to Miss Some Time
David.Connelly1
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (turf toe) is reportedly expected to miss some time, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
#Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks, who left yesterday’s game with a foot injury, has been diagnosed with turf toe, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No surgery is necessary, just rehab. But Burks will miss some time.
Turf toe mainly depends on the injury’s severity, so it’s hard to gauge Burks’s expected return. It’s a tough blow to a passing offense that already ranks towards the bottom of the league in most stats. The Titans take on the Commanders in Week 5, but an early Week 6 bye serves as good timing for Burks before a Week 7 date with the Indianapolis Colts.
