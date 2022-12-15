Titans WR Treylon Burks Misses Practice on Thursday

Burks is looking unlikely to be back in Week 15 as he is yet to return to practice since suffering the concussion. The rookie wide receiver was finally making his imprint within the offense before the injury, accruing 11 receptions for 181 yards in Weeks 11 and 12. He’ll likely be eyeing a return in Week 16 against the Houston Texans if he can clear concussion protocol in time.
In 2022, Burks has made 25 receptions on 37 targets for 359 yards and a touchdown in eight games. Keep an eye out for his official status on Sunday ahead of their matchup against the Chargers. If Burks can’t go, expect tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and wide receivers Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to see bigger roles this weekend.
Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
The Tennessee Titans are currently three-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.