Titans WR Treylon Burks Misses Practice on Thursday

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Not spotted at Thursday's #Titans practice: WR Treylon Burks

CB Kristian Fulton

RB Derrick Henry

DL Jeffery Simmons

S Amani Hooker

G Nate Davis

RB Dontrell Hilliard

WR C.J. Board Returning:

WR Robert Woods — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 15, 2022

Burks is looking unlikely to be back in Week 15 as he is yet to return to practice since suffering the concussion. The rookie wide receiver was finally making his imprint within the offense before the injury, accruing 11 receptions for 181 yards in Weeks 11 and 12. He’ll likely be eyeing a return in Week 16 against the Houston Texans if he can clear concussion protocol in time.

In 2022, Burks has made 25 receptions on 37 targets for 359 yards and a touchdown in eight games. Keep an eye out for his official status on Sunday ahead of their matchup against the Chargers. If Burks can’t go, expect tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and wide receivers Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to see bigger roles this weekend.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

The Tennessee Titans are currently three-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.