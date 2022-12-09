Titans WR Treylon Burks Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per team reporter Jim Wyatt.

Ruled OUT on Sunday for the #Titans: DL Denico Autry

WR Treylon Burks

CB Kristian Fulton

LB David Long Jr

CB Tre Avery

WR C.J. Board — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 9, 2022

Burks didn’t practice all week and is likely struggling to clear concussion protocol. It’s a tough blow to a passing offense with one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. It potentially means we could see more reliance on running back Derrick Henry on Sunday against the Jaguars. Keep an eye out next week for his practice designations as an indicator of Burks’s potential return.

In 2022, Burks has 25 receptions on 37 targets for 359 yards in eight games. If he cannot go on Sunday, expect Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to see some extra targets and routs in his absence.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The Tennessee Titans are 3.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.