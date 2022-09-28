Titans WR Treylon Burks to be More Involved?

It’s been a slow start to the season for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, who’s tallied just eight catches for 115 yards through the opening three weeks. However, that could be about to change.

According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Burks is expected to be more involved in the team’s offense moving forward.

As Davenport writes, “Burks is continuing to find an increasing role in the Titans’ game plan. The targets will continue to come his way. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing wants to get him more opportunities with the ball in his hands and take advantage of his yard-after-the-catch ability. Downing said Burks has been growing each week and generating confidence with the coaching staff because of how he’s taken advantage of the opportunities that have come his way.”

While Burks finished last Sunday’s contest with a meager one catch on two targets, the 2022 first-rounder set season highs in both snaps (40) and pass routes run (27). If Davenport’s words ring true, Burks could evolve into a solid WR3 with upside in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Titans as +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +154 on the money for Week 4’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.