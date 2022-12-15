TNF 49ers-Seahawks Preview: Do or Die for Seattle

Tonight we’re treated to an NFC West Divisional showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in front of the 12th Man on Thursday Night Football. The Niners have been getting loved up all week after dismantling a lowly Tampa Bay squad in Brock Purdy’s first start.

Seattle is holding on for dear life, losing three out of their last four, and is on the outside looking in for the final NFC Wild Card spot. With a win, they’d slot as the seventh seed regardless of what happens in the Commanders-Giants game, so the control your destiny mantra is a beating drum.

49ers @ Seahawks Game Information

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Lumen Field | Seattle, WA Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

The story coming out of San Francisco on the injury front is that they’ll be without Deebo Samuel tonight and likely for two more weeks. Brandon Aiyuk could be in line for increased targets, with Jauan Jennings elevated on the depth chart. Still, we look for Deebo’s workload to scale among Aiyuk, Jennings, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey fairly evenly.

Purdy is listed as questionable after a respectable and efficient debut, although there isn’t much buzz about him sitting. If he cannot go, journeyman Josh Johnson will fill in under center. Seattle is as healthy as they can be in Week 15 of an NFL season, with running back Kenneth Walker III removed from the injury report, showing he is good to go.

49ers @ Seahawks Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: 49ers -3 (-118) | Seahawks +3 (-104)

49ers -3 (-118) | Seahawks +3 (-104) Moneyline: 49ers (-176) | Seahawks (+148)

49ers (-176) | Seahawks (+148) Total: Over 43.5 (-105) | Under 43.5 (-115)

There’s been a lot of San Fran buzz this week, yet they are only a three-point favorite to a Seahawks team that has fallen apart the past four weeks. Even though 67% of the wagers are coming in on the 49ers, the books are comfortable keeping the line where it is.

The Seahawks have their backs against the wall, and this is a win they need to keep their playoff hopes alive, especially given that they head to Kansas City next week. While the books don’t mind taking 49ers action, we have faith in Seattle getting points in a challenging atmosphere on a short week.

49ers @ Seahawks Prop Picks on FanDuel

McCaffrey OVER 78.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Kittle UNDER 40.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Metcalf OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards (-110) | Lockett ATDS (+210)

We’ll trust Kyle Shanahan, who is an intelligent man. Tonight is a prime opportunity to feed Christian McCaffrey against Seattle’s defense, which allows the second-most rushing yards per game. They gave up a combined 223 yards to McCaffrey’s old team last week after Josh Jacobs put up 229 yards three weeks ago. It’s a trendy play but also one that makes sense.

Kittle’s number looks inflated, partly due to Deebo’s absence, but we can’t overlook his value as a blocker. Kittle has recorded under 30 yards in four of the past five weeks and has only averaged four targets per game during that stretch, so we’ll look for Deebo’s touches to go elsewhere.

The consensus is that San Francisco sports the league’s best defense, but they are vulnerable on the outside. They’ve allowed the seventh-most yards to opposing wide receivers, opening the opportunity for a surging DK Metcalf, who has eclipsed 66.5 yards in four straight weeks. He’s averaged 7.5 receptions and 10.5 targets during that stretch.

Another Seattle receiver, Tyler Lockett, has found the endzone in six straight weeks. SIX! We know that isn’t sustainable, but at 2-1 odds, we’ll roll the dice on that streak extending at least one more week, leaning on the logic that the Seahawks need to attack this defense on the perimeter.