TNF Bills-Patriots Preview: Vegas Could Be Baiting Buffalo

Tonight we’re looking at an AFC East divisional showdown between the 8-3 Buffalo Bills and 6-5 New England Patriots. Buffalo has the talent to be in the mix atop the NFL supremacy board, but they have not looked as dominant of late. Josh Allen has shown signs of vulnerability. Can he build on his late four-quarter drive on Thanksgiving to give him a boost?

New England doesn’t match up with Buffalo on paper, yet they have a strong ground attack and defense that both anchor a Bill Belichick team, which can never be counted out.

Bills @ Patriots Game Information

Location: Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, MA Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

Von Miller’s injury is a crucial blow to the Bills, but the only injury we’ll need to monitor on their side is their backup tight end, Quintin Morris. No offense, but he’s irrelevant… cue the Quintin Morris First TD bets now!

New England has a very impactful injury report as Damien Harris is out, setting up a potential workhorse load to Rhamondre Stevenson. There’s a strong possibility of him surpassing 15 carries without Harris.

Jakobi Meyers is also questionable, which would throw the Patriots’ WR depth into flux. We would project Nelson Agholor to see the WR1 workload, with DeVante Parker as another candidate, as he received 97% of the snaps in Weeks 3 and 4 when Meyers was previously out.

Bills @ Patriots Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Bills -3.5 (-114) | Patriots +3.5 (-106)

Bills -3.5 (-114) | Patriots +3.5 (-106) Moneyline: Bills (-194) | Patriots (+162)

Bills (-194) | Patriots (+162) Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

With 62% of the wagers coming in on Buffalo as a road favorite, the narrative shaping up is to fade the public. The line opened at -5.5 in favor of Buffalo and fell to -3.5, a reverse line movement.

Bills @ Patriots Prop Picks on FanDuel

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 4.5 Receptions (-118)

Devin Singletary OVER 12.5 Rushing Attempts (-118)

Dawson Knox Anytime TD (+280)

Stevenson has averaged 7.6 targets per game over his last five games and has eclipsed the 4.5 reception mark in four of those games. Given that Buffalo is strong against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game, it would make sense to feed him in the passing game.

Devin Singletary has broken the 12.5 carry plateau in three straight games, averaging 15 rush attempts. He’s an efficient back who has earned more touches, so this trend is worth backing.

Dawson Knox has underwhelmed this season, averaging 3.3 receptions per game with two touchdowns. Nevertheless, we like the value on this line as New England has allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends, second-most in the league. Knox scored three touchdowns in three games last season against the Pats (including playoffs). At nearly 3-1 odds, we love the value.