TNF Jaguars-Jets Preview: New York's Desperation Comes Through

What if I told you one year ago today that there would be a crucial Week 16 game in Primetime between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets with playoff implications? You’d probably think I was nuts.

This was shaping up to be a shockingly incredible matchup, but now the forecast calls for steady heavy rain throughout the night in North Jersey that could quickly turn this into a crap shoot.

Regardless, both teams face must-win scenarios, with New York needing a win to stay in the Wild Card hunt while Jacksonville is still alive for the AFC South crown.

Jaguars @ Jets Game Information

Location: Metlife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Metlife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

Mike White remains out for the Jets, so Zach Wilson is gifted another opportunity to prove his worth as the franchise’s future. Across the sideline, Trevor Lawrence has a questionable designation himself. He played through the same injury last week, and given the game’s significance, no one sees him being ruled out.

The Jets are expected to return a necessary run-defense reinforcement as Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will return from injury.

Offensively, starting running back Zonovan Knight is listed as questionable, but he practiced in full yesterday, so I anticipate him to be ready to roll with no limitations. Jacksonville lost starting left tackle Cam Robinson for the season and has two other starting offensive linemen listed as questionable, which isn’t ideal in this expected slop fest.

Jaguars @ Jets Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Jaguars +2.5 (-115) | Jets -2.5 (-105)

Jaguars +2.5 (-115) | Jets -2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Jaguars (+106) | Jets (-124)

Jaguars (+106) | Jets (-124) Total: Over 36.5 (-115) | Under 36.5 (-105)

This is a tough game to pick as both teams come in desperate, with the Jets having lost three straight to respectable opponents in the Vikings, Bills, and surging Lions, while the Jags have won three of four, with their overtime win against the Cowboys atop everyone’s minds. The elements can surely make anything happen in football, but we’re going to ride with the home team here.

Desperation is a powerful thing, and the Jets have a little more of it as their once-promising season is slipping away. Fading Jacksonville is tough because they have been playing such complete and fun football, but this very well could be a letdown spot coming off last week’s emotional win.

Plus, the Jaguars don’t have enough defensive forces to combat a sloppy game primarily played on the ground, just as New York comes off as a little more battle-tested with their backs against the wall.

Jaguars @ Jets Prop Picks on FanDuel

Travis Etienne UNDER 17.5 Rush Att. (-102) | 71.5 Rush Yards (-110)

UNDER 17.5 Rush Att. (-102) | 71.5 Rush Yards (-110) Zay Jones OVER 4.5 Receptions (+114)

OVER 4.5 Receptions (+114) Garrett Wilson OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards (-110) Zonovan Knight OVER 14.5 Rushing Attempts (-114)

We’re looking to fade Travis Etienne tonight as the Jags perform best as a fair-weather team. Back in Week 4, in atrocious weather conditions, the Jags got absolutely mauled by the Eagles. Yes, they are the Eagles, but they were out-carried 50-19 as a team and were annihilated in the time-of-possession.

So we’re not bullish on the number of opportunities coming Etienne’s way. But that’s also why I am looking to buy the Zay Jones receptions discount. He’s had at least six receptions in four of his last five games and has emerged as Trevor Lawrence’s most trusted target.

Going after another receiver prop in this game may come off as rather foolish, but I don’t care. Jacksonville allows the fourth most passing yards per game as a defense, and Garrett Wilson has gone over 75 yards in six of his last seven games. He should win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, so I’ll buy the discount here again, as, in a normal game, this line sits in the 70s.

Garrett Wilson and Zay Jones are trustworthy enough to still have a prominent offensive role, no matter how nasty the weather gets. Also necessary for their respective teams.

I’m treating Zonovan Knight as usual despite his questionable tag, and he’s averaged nearly 15 carries per game over his last four games. We have much more confidence in the Jets’ ability to control the time of possession battle, so I’m looking to see him surpass 15 carries.