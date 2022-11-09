TNF Player Props: Another Offensive Display on Tap

We’re coming off a nice Monday Night Football performance where our main picks split, and we took two of three in the honorable mentions section. We look to keep the win streak going as Week 10 kicks off with a rematch from a wild Week 8 overtime battle between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

All odds and props are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

RB Tyler Allgeier Over 39.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards (-111)

Tyler Allgeier has to be chomping at the bit to get back out there against the same Carolina Panthers he faced a few weeks ago. Allgeier had the best receiving game of his young NFL career. The rookie RB grabbed three balls for 46 yards, surpassing this total before even counting his 39 yards on the ground.

While the 22-year-old has not been a feature pass catcher out of the backfield for much of the season, he does have four catches over the past two games.

Atlanta is a run-first team and should continue to keep it on the ground in this rematch with the Falcons. While last week’s return of Cordarrelle Patterson ate into Allgeier’s carries, with the former picking up 13 attempts to the latter’s 10, Atlanta is best served going with a committee approach for the run game. Allgeier should continue to get double-digit carries, while the return of Patterson could open up the rookie’s opportunities in the passing game.

Carolina has given up the third most rushing yards this season and the ninth most receiving yards to running backs.

WR DJ Moore Over 56.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

DJ Moore deployed video game mode in Carolina’s meeting with Atlanta less than two weeks ago. Moore went off for a season-high 152 yards while tying season-bests in targets with 11 and catches with six. Success against Atlanta is nothing new for the talented wideout with a career mark of 76.6 yards per game, his highest average against teams he has seen at least eight times.

We have seen that Moore is capable of bigger numbers as he has been even more productive over the past few years. The 25-year-old averaged 68.1 yards per game last year, 79.5 in 2020, and 78.3 in 2019.

The Maryland alum has gone over this total in two of his past three games and three times this season.

The task should be easier against a porous Falcons secondary. Atlanta has given up the most passing yards in the league, allowing 300 per game. They are also giving up the most completions in football at 27.8 a week, while their 15 touchdown reception allowed rank in the bottom ten of the league.

We should see another wild shootout, much like the 37-34 instant classic that went down in Georgia on October 30th, so feel confident in leaning toward overs on Thursday night.

Honorable Mentions: PJ Walker Over 175.5 Passing Yards (-115), Cordarrelle Patterson Over 62.5 Rushing Yards (-118), Marcus Mariota Under 14.5 Pass Completions (-125)

