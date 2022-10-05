TNF Player Props: Can Melvin Gordon Run on the Colts' Defense?

Player props are always fun to wager on a football game while keeping one eye on your fantasy team. Thursday Night Football has plenty of exciting props available, but we’re going to look at a player thrust into the feature role because of injury.

RB Melvin Gordon Under 53.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

As good as the Denver Broncos have been against the pass, Indianapolis has been against the run. The Colts are allowing just 89.5 yards on the ground per game, good enough for the sixth-fewest in football. Indy also gives up the second-fewest yards per carry at 3.1 an attempt. The Colts have also only allowed 21 first downs on the ground, the ninth best mark in the league.

If you take away Derrick Henry’s dominant game off 114 yards and a touchdown on the ground last week, the Colts’ run-stopping power is even more impressive. Aside from the Titans back, Indy has not allowed any other 100-yard rusher this year, holding KC and Houston’s rushing games at bay.

Melvin Gordon gets his first chance to be the feature back this week after Javonte Williams tore the ACL and LCL in his right knee. At 29, it remains to be seen if Gordon can handle a full workload. It doesn’t help he is also dealing with a neck injury and has been limited in practice this week.

The former Charger has not gone over 12 attempts in a game this season and is averaging just 34.8 yards on the ground per game. After Williams’s injury in the first drive of the third quarter last week, Gordon didn’t do much with the rock. He finished against the Las Vegas Raiders at a 2.7-yard-per-attempt clip.

Spelling Gordon will be Mike Boone and the newly signed veteran Latavius Murray. Both players could eat into Gordon’s chances, and with three backs, Denver may want to employ a timeshare to keep Gordon healthy through the season.

Honorable Mentions: Melvin Gordon under 70.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115), Matt Ryan under 2.5 rushing yards (-125)

