A pair of 2-4 teams will hook up as the New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals look to get right on Thursday night. While the Saints’ wide receiver room is smaller this week because of injuries, the Cards’ room gets a bit bigger with the return of all-world pass catcher DeAndre Hopkins. We’re rolling on receivers tonight so let’s jump into Thursday Night Football.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

WR Chris Olave Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Chris Olave is having a fine first year in the NFL, and it’s set to get even finer on Thursday night. The Saints wideout is tied with the fourth-best odds for Offensive ROY at +1100. Olave leads the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (389), and TD catches (2) and should add to those totals tonight.

The Ohio State alum has done all his damage in just five games, and his yards per game average is well above this prop number with 77.8 per game.

Fellow receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have already been ruled out tonight, so Olave will be highly featured in the Saints passing attack against a poor Cards secondary.

Arizona is in the bottom ten of the league in yards through the air giving up over 233 per game. The Cards have allowed the most yards after the catch in the league, with 888 on the season. They have issues wrapping players up, as Arizona has the second most missed tackles in the league with 40.

WR DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120)

Don’t be surprised to see Kyler Murray immediately renew his acquaintance with DeAndre Hopkins tonight in Primetime. Hopkins was suspended for the season’s first six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy. The Clemson product practiced all week and will jump right back into the fold for a Cards team needing receiver production.

Offseason pickup Marquise Brown will miss at least the next month and leaves a void after leading the team in catches, yards, and TDs. Hopkins will be expected to take the load with Brown out and should be targetted heavily against a very mediocre Saints defense.

New Orleans is in the league’s bottom half after allowing over 1,300 passing yards. They have also given up the fifth most touchdowns through the air (nine), so don’t be surprised to see Hopkins reach paydirt. The team has only logged one interception the year, so nothing is keeping Murray from being aggressive with his star receiver.

Hopkins went for over 1,400 yards last season and has 68 career touchdowns, so he is no stranger to the endzone.

Honorable Mentions: Chris Olave Anytime Touchdown (+200), DeAndre Hopkins Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-113), Andy Dalton Over 212.5 (-113), Chris Olave Over 4.5 receptions (-102)