TNF Player Props: Deebo Down, Aiyuk Up

We’re coming in hot, breaking out of our sub .500 minislump after putting up a sparkling 4-1 mark from Monday Night Football. Our feature pick hit, along with three of four secondary selections from the New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals game a few days ago. Our hot Monday has us strutting tall into Thursday Night Football in Seattle. Our mark from the past two months is up to 30-20, as we’re hitting 60 percent of our picks.

We’ll look to keep building on that record in a made-for Primetime NFC West battle with many playoff implications on the line. The San Francisco 49ers can clinch the division with a victory over plucky division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, who are clawing for their playoff lives. Let’s fly!

All odds and props are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

WR Brandon Aiyuk Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The San Francisco 49ers have seen their passing attack receive a massive facelift over the past few weeks. A mandatory procedure after suffering major trauma to the offense. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo fell victim to a season-ending foot injury two weeks ago during San Fran’s win over the Miami Dolphins.

Last week, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the Niners’ dominant victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will miss three weeks or so with a sprained MCL and high-ankle sprain.

The Bay Area held their breath as third-stringer Brock Purdy (don’t forget Trey Lance was the season’s original starter before a season-ending injury) took the reins of San Fran’s passing game last week for his first career start. They didn’t have to wait to exhale very long as Purdy came out slinging.

Mr. Irrelevant, aka the final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, threw for 180 yards and a pair of scores before the halftime whistle went. One of those passes went to our guy this week as Brandon Aiyuk caught a 32-yard toss for his seventh TD of the year.

We expect Aiyuk to be Purdy’s favorite target against the Seahawks after catching two balls on three targets for 57 yards last week. Don’t be alarmed by the lack of targets against Tampa, as San Fran barely threw the ball in the second half after building a 28-0 lead. With Deebo on the shelf, Aiyuk jumps into the No. 1 receiver spot and should get most of what would have been Samuel’s looks.

The 24-year-old wideout has exceeded our number in seven of his past nine games, and we expect Brandon to continue that trend in Seattle tonight. Aiyuk is averaging 56 yards per game against the Seahawks in his career. That includes a five-catch, eight-target 63 yards-performance when the Niners hosted the ‘Hawks in Week 2.

Some of Aiyuk’s success and other pass catchers from around the league can be attributed to a shoddy Seattle secondary. The Seahawks are in the bottom half of the league in receiving yards (235.6) and catches (21.1) allowed per game.

5 Bullets Why Brandon Aiyuk Over 51.5 Receiving Yards

The Seahawks have allowed Over 51.5 receiving yards to an opposing WR in 3 of their last 5 games.

The Seahawks have allowed Over 51.5 receiving yards to an opposing WR in 11 of 13 games (85%) this season.

Brandon Aiyuk has gone Over 51.5 receiving yards in 2 of his last 3 games.

Brandon Aiyuk has gone Over 51.5 receiving yards in 3 of his last 5 games.

Brandon Aiyuk has gone Over 51.5 receiving yards in 62% (8/13) of games this season.

Honorable Mentions: Geno Smith Over 236.5 Passing Yards (-111), Tyler Lockett Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-115), Kenneth Walker III Under 49.5 Rushing Yards (-111), Geno Smith Over 21.5 Pass Completions (-115)

