TNF Player Props: Ground Game Grounded in New England

We’re coming off our fourth straight 3-2 showing from an interesting and sometimes baffling Monday Night Football contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Above .500 on each of our last six sets of selections has helped us get to 20-10 over the past month or so, and we will look to keep that plus money streak going tonight.

While a December meeting between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots in Foxborough might scream ground game, we’ve got some reasons why we don’t expect that to be the case tonight on Thursday Night Football.

All odds and props are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson Under 62.5 Rushing Yards (-118)

While the Buffalo Bills have mostly been known for their offense in recent years, it’s their defense that has taken a giant leap forward this season. The D has shown its ability to completely shut down opposing offenses at times throughout the year. Buffalo has put up games where they held teams to 3, 7, and 10 points in the first half of the season, and much of their success has been in neutralizing the run.

The Bills have given up the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the league, allowing just 105.6 per game. They also rank in the top 10 in yards per carry allowed (4.2) and touchdowns given up on the ground (8).

In their past two games, the Bills faced a pair of teams known for their rushing attack and shut them down in a big way. Two weeks ago, Buffalo held the fifth-best running team, the Cleveland Browns, to just 80 yards. Their two-handed monster of backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb ran for just 51 yards. Then last Thursday, Western New York’s finest gave up just 94 yards to the 10th-ranked Detroit Lions run game. It’s not a coincidence that they won both contests.

Rhamondre Stevenson is having a breakout campaign in the second year of his NFL career. Stevenson has already surpassed his 606 yards on the ground from last year with 680 in 11 games. That said, the sophomore has run into a bit of a wall over the past few weeks.

The former Oklahoma Sooner has not had a 100-yard game since Week 5 and is coming off two of his worst performances of the year. Stevenson ran for just 36 yards in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which followed a 26-yard showing in an ugly game against the New York Jets two weeks ago. Those games make up the 24-year-old’s lowest two-game stretch this year.

An ice-cold running back coupled with a stingy rush defense gives us all we need to know to side with the under on Stevenson, but Buffalo isn’t the only stubborn D in tonight’s contest. We’ve also got plenty of reasons to avoid banking on the Bills’ ground game tonight.

5 Bullets Why Rhamondre Stevenson Does Not Goes Over 62.5 Rushing Yards

The Bills have allowed Over 62.5 rushing yards to an opposing RB in just 4 of 11 games (36%) this season.

Rhamondre Stevenson has not rushed for Over 62.5 yards in any of his last 3 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for Over 62.5 yards in just 1 of his last 5 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 40.7 rushing yards per game over his last 3 games.

Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 46.4 rushing yards per game over his last 5 games.

Honorable Mentions: Devin Singletary Under 52.5 Rushing Yards (-118), Josh Allen Over 267.5 Passing Yards (-118), Stefon Diggs Under 6.5 Receptions (-139), Mac Jones Over 0.5 Interceptions (-143)

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.