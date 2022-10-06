The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts are a pair of teams featuring new quarterbacks this year after big moves in the offseason. While Russ should continue to cook on Thursday night as the primetime player is best under the bright lights, Matt Ryan should struggle against a tough Broncos defense.

QB Matt Ryan Under 234.5 Passing Yards (-120)

The Indianapolis Colts’ offense could be without their biggest weapon when they take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Jonathan Taylor hasn’t practiced all week and is wearing a light boot after suffering an ankle injury last week. Head coach Frank Reich did not inspire confidence that his All-World back would suit up for TNF. Reich said Tuesday that Taylor is “not ready right now, but we’ll see.” If the Colts’ RB can’t suit up, not only will the rushing game be affected, but it will allow the Broncos to play the pass.

Playing the pass is something Denver has done exceptionally well this season. The Broncos are giving up the fifth fewest pass yards at 170.8 per game. Denver has also allowed the second-fewest touchdowns through the air giving up just three pass TDs on the year. The Broncos are also good at getting to the quarterback, tied for the seventh most sacks with 11 on the campaign. Without Taylor, the orange crush will not have to stack the box and can sit back in coverage, focusing on Matt Ryan.

Ryan has shown glimpses of his former self with his new team in Indianapolis but has also already put up a few duds. The former Atlanta Falcon has gone under 225 yards twice this season. His big game came in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 1, but he needed a big fourth-quarter comeback and overtime to put up 352 yards. His other big game came last week against the Tennessee Titans when he threw for 356 yards. Ryan put up his chunky numbers against a pair of poor defenses as Houston is in the bottom half of the league while the Titans have given up the fifth most yards through the air.

The Colts have allowed the fifth most sacks with 15 given up for the most yards lost in the league at 117 yards. An intense Denver pass rush won’t give Ryan much time to get to 235 yards on the night.

Honorable Mentions: Michael Pittman Jr. Under 65.5 Receiving Yards (-115), Parris Campbell Under 21.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

