TNF Raiders-Rams Preview: The Adams' Family

In August, tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was projected to be one of the must-watch games of the year. What happened? The Rams look lifeless, losing six straight games, the past three without Matthew Stafford.

Backup quarterback John Wolford is in the fire with no one to throw to. Sans a first-round pick, fans are left to look ahead to Round 2 mock drafts for some excitement. Las Vegas appears to have turned a corner but a little too late, sitting 5-7 after winning their last three.

Raiders @ Rams Game Information

Location: Sofi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Sofi Stadium | Inglewood, CA Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

It’s a loaded injury report. Las Vegas has Josh Jacobs listed as questionable, a potentially massive blow as he’s been their most significant contributor over this three-game win streak. He was limited in practice, so even if we’re hopeful he’ll play, we can’t rule out a small workload.

John Wolford is questionable, and we won’t get clarity until pregame warmups. According to reports, if Wolford is out, Baker Mayfield will get the start after only being a Ram for a few days. Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and Tutu Atwell will be the top receivers, with practice squad players as fillers due to injuries. Aaron Donald has also been ruled out, a blow to the only thing LA has going for them, a fourth-ranked run defense.

Raiders @ Rams Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Raiders -6.5 (-118) | Rams +6.5 (-104)

Raiders -6.5 (-118) | Rams +6.5 (-104) Moneyline: Raiders (-290) | Rams (+235)

Raiders (-290) | Rams (+235) Total: Over 43.5 (-105) | Under 43.5 (-115)

The public is riding high on the Raiders after they’ve won three straight, with 62% of the wagers siding with Vegas. Not to mention a favorable number of 6.5. Are the Rams bad enough to be a near-touchdown underdog at home? Maybe, but to the Raiders? They are still a 5-7 team; it’s hard to see.

The Raiders are 0-3 this season ATS as a road favorite, so we’re going to take the points and hope for the best for Wolford to take advantage of the Raiders’ third-worst pass defense that lost their CB1.

Raiders @ Rams Prop Picks on FanDuel

Carr OVER Passing TDs 1.5 (-115) | Over 250.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Adams OVER 88.5 Receiving Yards (-110) | Score 2+ TDs (+340)

Akers OVER 13.5 Rush Attempts (+106)

Williams UNDER 24.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Derek Carr has thrown for multiple touchdowns in five straight weeks and at least 250 yards in four out of five (248 yards in the other game). Last week Geno Smith lit up this secondary for 367 yards and three touchdowns. With a potential light load for Jacobs, look for Carr to have a big night.

Davante Adams has been everything the Raiders hoped for. Over the last five weeks, Adams has averaged north of 130 yards with three two-touchdown games. He’s averaged over 13 targets during this stretch. Two Seahawks put up 125 yards last week; expect Adams to do the same.

We’re looking to hammer Cam Akers and fade Kyren Williams. Akers appears cemented as RB1 after he out-snapped Willams 46-18 and out-touched him 18-three. Both plays feel like good buys as we anticipate Akers to see about 15 carries, while don’t expect much volume from Williams.