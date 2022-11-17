TNF Titans-Packers Preview: Coming for King Henry's Throne

The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night at Lambeau Field in expected 25-degree temperatures around kickoff. The Packers put together a resilient comeback (finally) from a 28-14 deficit to start the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers looked promising, and Aaron Rodgers showed life, something we weren’t close to saying last week. Tennessee is probably the most slept-on team right now, as they’ve won six of their previous seven games, with their lone loss coming to Kansas City in overtime. They feature a stifling defense and a run game for which few teams have answers.

Titans @ Packers Game Information

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

A game where the Titans don’t have to lean on Ryan Tannehill is a good game in our books. Derrick Henry has propelled them back into the conversation atop the AFC after a demoralizing start to the season.

Tennessee handed that baton to the Packers, who lost five straight in both lackluster and horrific fashion, but ideally, we’ll see them use the Cowboys game as a building block. In terms of yards allowed, Tennessee ranks second against the run and second-worst against the pass. Conversely, Green Bay is third-best against the pass and seventh-worst against the run.

Titans @ Packers Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Packers -3.5 (-102) | Titans +3.5 (-120)

Packers -3.5 (-102) | Titans +3.5 (-120) Moneyline: Packers (-178) | Titans (+150)

Packers (-178) | Titans (+150) Total: Over 41.5 (-105) | Under 41.5 (-115)

The public favors Green Bay laying the 3.5 with 58% of the wagers, but you can just as easily make a case that Dallas lost that game rather than Green Bay winning it. Tennessee is battle-tested and on a roll.

We like the Titans in this one, even more so with the hook.

Titans @ Packers Game Picks on Fanduel

Henry OVER 104.5 Rushing Yards (-110) | Watson Anytime TD (+250)

Hooper UNDER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-105)

Tonyan OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Taking an over on a running back that sits north of 100 yards is rather tumultuous, but Henry will be a workhorse against a Green Bay D better situated to defend the pass. When Henry has eclipsed 22 rush attempts, he rushes for 100 yards. The recipe for Tennessee to take down Green Bay in the frigid temperatures should (and better) be to pound the rock.

Austin Hooper had at least 40 receiving yards in the past two games with Tannehill as his quarterback, but Green Bay has allowed the fewest yards per game to tight ends, creating an unfavorable matchup. Hooper might be serviceable, but he’s not the one to break through against the Pack.

On the other hand, Tennessee’s defense allows the fourth most yards per game to tight ends, with nearly 63 yards per contest. Robert Tonyan has gone over the 28.5-yard mark in four of his last five games, so we like the fortunes of that prop going over.

We’re going all in on the Christian Watson hype after his 100+ yard, 3-touchdown performance. Slightly ahead of Allen Lazard in our target share projections makes him the new WR1 in our eyes. He led the team in targets last week and will be going up against a poor pass defense, so we like his yardage to go OVER, with his TD prop at +250 even stronger.