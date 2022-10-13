On a chilly Autumn night in Chicago against a good pass defense, the Commanders should keep the ball on the ground. As good as the Bears have been limiting opponents’ air attacks, they have been equally bad at defending the run game all season.

RB Brian Robinson Jr Over 47.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

The rookie running back’s start to his NFL career was anything but smooth. Robinson suffered gunshot wounds after taking a bullet in the offseason. The leg injury kept the Alabama alum on the shelf for the season’s first four weeks.

While he didn’t have a smashing debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, Robinson also didn’t show any lingering effects from the leg issue. He did lead all Commanders’ backs with nine attempts but only managed 22 yards.

With a game under his belt, expect Robinson to get his fair share of carries Thursday night against a less-than-stellar Chicago Bears run D. The Bears have allowed the second-most yards on the ground this season, giving up 170 per game. Opposing offenses have caught on to Chicago’s difficulty stopping the run, as no team in the NFL has seen more rushing attempts this year.

Lead back Antonio Gibson has not been impressive this year, failing to go over 58 yards in a game while averaging just 11 carries per contest. At 1-4, the Commanders have to make some changes, and one of them should be getting their rookie more involved in the run game.

The Bears are much better against the pass, so it makes perfect sense for Washington to keep it on the ground on what is forecasted to be a very chilly, windy night in Chicago.

Honorable Mentions: Carson Wentz Over 0.5 Interceptions (-125), Carson Wentz Under 218.5 Passing Yards (-111), Terry McLaurin Under 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115), David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (+105), Brian Robinson Jr Anytime Touchdown (+180)

