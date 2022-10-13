TNF Top Player Props: Will Wentz Struggle in Chicago?
joecervenka
The Washington Commanders head to Chicago on Thursday night to hook up with the Bears. Washington has gotten off to a rough start with their new quarterback Carson Wentz, and we expect those struggles to continue this week.
It’s been a mixed bag for Carson Wentz with his third team in three years. Wentz has already had some big passing games for Washington, with three performances over 300 yards. That being said, the former Philadelphia Eagle put up these numbers against a pair of pass defenses ranking in the bottom six in the league. The Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions have been brutal defending the air attack, while Wentz’s other 300+ game came against a very average Jacksonville Jaguars pass D.
When facing top defenses, the 29-year-old has struggled this year. Against his former Philadelphia teammates, Wentz registered just 211 yards and led the Commanders to only a meaningless late touchdown with the game out of reach. He had just a 71.0 QB rating against the fifth-best pass D.
Wentz’s showing against the Dallas Cowboys was even worse. Facing a Dallas defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest pass yards per game, the former North Dakota State standout had just 170 yards while throwing two picks and registering a laughable 56.6 quarterback rating.
It won’t get any easier against a Chicago Bears secondary on the road. Chicago has allowed the second-fewest pass attempts at just over 30 per game. The Bears also sit in the top 10 in pass yards allowed.
Wentz has been much less effective on the road, and Chicago is no easy place to play. Add to that the expected less-than-ideal weather for an air attack on Thursday night, and the former Indianapolis Colt may be forced to keep it on the ground.
Honorable Mentions: Carson Wentz Over 0.5 Interceptions (-125), Terry McLaurin Under 51.5 Receiving Yards (-115), David Montgomery Anytime Touchdown (+105), Brian Robinson Jr Anytime Touchdown (+180), Brian Robinson Jr Over 48.5 Rushing Yards
