Todd Downing to Remain as Titans Offensive Coordinator

According to Mike Florio of profootballtalk, Todd Downing will remain the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, at least for now.

Downing was arrested for DUI following the Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday. However, head coach Mike Vrabel did say that Downing’s standing with the organization could change depending on the legal and the NFL’s investigation.

“We’ll continue forward with how things were with Todd as our offensive coordinator,” said Vrabel. “Now, those things could change. I want to make sure that everybody understands that at any point where we hear from the league or the legal process, those things could obviously change. But as of right now, that’s where we’re at, status quo.”

After an 0-2 start, the Titans have won seven of their past eight games and sit first in the AFC South division with a 7-3 record.

Tennessee hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, where the Titans are currently +2.5 home underdogs on the spread and +110 on the moneyline, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.