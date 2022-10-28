Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen File for Divorce

According to PEOPLE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are set to divorce after 13 years of marriage.
The pair will file documents in Florida on Friday.
“The settlement is all worked out,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time. They agreed to joint custody of the kids.”
The news comes a day after Brady’s Bucs fell to 3-5 on the season following a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Rumors about Brady’s marriage status had been running rampant since the future Hall of Famer announced his decision to end his retirement and return for a 23rd NFL campaign. The 45-year-old uncharacteristically took an 11-day absence from training camp to vacation with the family during training camp. When asked about his time away from the team in August, the former New England Patriot said, “I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s*** going on.”
The off-field distractions have appeared to impact Brady’s typically stellar play on it, something acknowledged by former Pittsburgh Steelers great and fellow QB Ben Roethlisberger after watching the Bucs meet the Steelers back in Week 6:
“It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” said Roethlisberger. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look fun for him. It just looked like a different Tom.”
Through eight games, Brady has tallied just nine touchdown passes. Tampa Bay’s offense looks like a shell of the unit that ranked second last season in points per game (29.9).
“We’ve struggled pretty much at everything,” said Brady. “Red area. Third down. Run game. Two-point plays. Backed up. Start of (the) third quarter.”
Despite the turmoil both on and off the field, the GOAT recently stated he has no plans to retire.
Perhaps brighter days are ahead after closing a much-discussed personal chapter of his personal life.
