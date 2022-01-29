Tom Brady has retired from the Buccaneers

Tom Brady has retired from the National Football League, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports. Brady hinted that this could be his last season after the Buccaneers lost to the Rams in the Divisional playoff game. Brady had played 20 seasons with the Patriots before playing his final two seasons with the Bucs. Brady played 22 seasons and won seven Super Bowls (six with the Patriots, one with the Bucs).

Brady is a sure-fire Hall of Famer and may be the greatest quarterback to have ever played the game. At 44 years of age, Brady was still competing at a high level and seems to have retired due to family pressure and not wanting to suffer any significant injuries. What Brady will do now that he has retired is unknown, but he exits having all-time records in touchdown passes with 624 and passing yards with 84,250.

The Buccaneers now could be without three of their top playmakers next season. Brady has retired, wide receiver Chris Godwin is not only recuperating from a torn ACL but is also a free agent, and WR Antonio Brown was released after having a meltdown on the field late this season. The Bucs will likely look to upgrade at the QB position this offseason as currently, the only two QBs on the roster are Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

