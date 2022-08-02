Tom Brady Not Subject to Discipline in Dolphins Tampering Scandal

According to Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, a person with knowledge of the situation says Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady will not be subject to league discipline for his involvement in the Miami Dolphins tampering scandal.

Per a person with knowledge of the situation, Tom Brady is not subject to any fine, suspension or further investigation due to his role in the Dolphins scandal. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) August 2, 2022

The NFL found the Dolphins had “impermissible communications” with Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, although neither wound up joining the organization.

Miami reportedly had talks with Brady in 2019, 2020, and 2021, despite the 44-year-old still being under contract. In an article by ESPN, the negotiations in 2021 “centered on Brady joining the team as a limited partner and possibly a football executive — although the possibility of him playing for the team was discussed, according to the league’s investigation.”

With Brady relieved of any wrongdoing, the future Hall of Famer can focus solely on leading the Bucs back to the postseason and, hopefully, for Tampa Bay fans, another Super Bowl title.

