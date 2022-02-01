Tom Brady Remains Undecided on Retirement Plans

Tom Brady set the sports world ablaze this past weekend when reports emerged that he would be walking away from the NFL. Those retirement plans were refuted later, but the speculation remains whether the GOAT will return for a 23rd season.

Brady spoke on Monday, noting that he continues to take things day by day and has yet to make up his mind on retirement.

Tom Brady on "Let's Go!" on @MadDogRadio: “We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that. I understand that's the environment we're in. I think for me, it's just literally day to day with me.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2022

There’s not much left to prove for Brady. He has seven career Super Bowls, is the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, holding virtually every quarterback playoff record.

Brady capped off his 22nd season by leading the league passing yards and touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their fourth NFC South title.

