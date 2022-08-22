Tom Brady Returns to Bucs; Expected to Practice Monday

A reportedly planned absence, Brady had been away from the Bucs since August 11 for “personal reasons.” While details remain scarce, the assumption is that the Future Hall of Famer wanted to spend more time with his family before the start of the regular season.
Brady’s return is obviously fantastic news for all Bucs’ skill players. However, one area of concern for Tampa Bay’s offense is a line that has been ravaged by injuries. The line is down Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen (knee) and, most recently, left guard Aaron Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday’s preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans.
Despite the concerns upfront, Brady remains a surefire top-10 quarterback in an offense that should continue to be among the NFL’s most pass-heavy.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl LVII odds at +750.
