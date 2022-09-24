Tom Brady will Start Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady had injured the ring finger on his right hand during last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Brady was observed shaking that hand/finger several times during practice this week, but there was never much doubt that he would play Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.
While Brady will play, several other Bucs might miss the contest. Chris Godwin has already been labeled as out due to a hamstring injury. Leonard Fournette has a hamstring injury of his own but should play. Julio Jones is highly questionable to play with a knee injury. Russell Gage is questionable with, you guessed it, a hamstring injury, and Breshad Perriman has a knee injury that also sees him questionable.
You would think a game between Brady and Aaron Rodgers would be a shootout, but with all of the injuries, both offenses may decide to play it conservatively. The Bucs are currently a 1.5-point favorite (-108) over the Packers. The Buccaneers are -116 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 41.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
