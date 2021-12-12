Tony Pollard will not play in Week 14 against the Washington Football Team

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Tony Pollard will not play in Week 14 against Washington. He is dealing with a torn plantar fascia and did not practice all week. Pollard out-rushed Ezekiel Elliott in Week 13 against the Saints. He picked up 71 yards to Elliott’s 45 on six fewer carries. Pollard is second on the team in rushing yards with 602 but leads all backs with 5.6 yards per carry. With Pollard out, Elliott will definitely handle most of the carries for Dallas, with Corey Clement backing him up. Elliott is a -110 to rush for over/under 68.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Elliott is also dealing with a knee injury but said, “You’re going to have to drag me off of the field.”
There’s no question that the Cowboys’ backfield is more potent with Pollard in the lineup, especially with Elliott dealing with an injury. Remember to stay on top of all the odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
