Top 10 Highest Scoring Baltimore Ravens Games

The Baltimore Ravens are a relatively young franchise, but they’ve still played their fair share of high-scoring games throughout their 26-year history.

With that, let’s rank the top ten highest-scoring Baltimore Ravens games:

1. Baltimore Ravens 59, Miami Dolphins 10

Date: September 8, 2019

The Baltimore Ravens trounced the Miami Dolphins in 2019, outscoring them 42-0 in the first half. Lamar Jackson had an incredibly efficient day at quarterback, registering a passer rating of 158.3 and five touchdowns through the air. Not only did the Ravens succeed in the passing department, but they also saw Mark Ingram rush for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

2. Baltimore Ravens 55, Oakland Raiders 20

Date: November 11, 2012

Special teams played a significant role in the Ravens’ blowout victory over the Oakland Raiders in 2012, including punter Sam Koch scoring a rushing touchdown and Jacoby Jones recording a 105-yard kickoff return. Joe Flacco was still effective at quarterback, throwing for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Baltimore Ravens 49, Cincinnati Bengals 13

Date: November 10, 2019

The defense was the story in the Ravens’ 36-point victory over their rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. Marcus Peters registered an 89-yard pick-six in the win, while Tyus Bowser returned a fumble for a 33-yard scoop and score. Lamar Jackson played his typical role on the ground in the victory, rushing for 65 yards on seven carries while recording one touchdown.

4. Baltimore Ravens 48, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17

Date: October 12, 2014

Joe Flacco had a field day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary in 2014, throwing for 306 yards and five touchdowns. Steve Smith Sr. and Torrey Smith reaped the benefits of Flacco’s big day, combining for 161 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

5. Baltimore Ravens 48, Detroit Lions 3

Date: December 13, 2009

The Baltimore Ravens have been an effective rushing team throughout their existence, and that was true in 2009 when they thumped the Detroit Lions by 45 points. Four players combined for five rushing touchdowns in the victory, highlighted by Ray Rice and Willis McGahee combining for three scores and 242 yards on the ground.

6. Baltimore Ravens 48, Green Bay Packers 3

Date: December 19, 2005

With the Ravens’ second straight thrashing by a score of 48-3 on this list, Baltimore took it to the Green Bay Packers at home in a battle of two teams in line to have poor seasons. Kyle Boller threw three touchdowns in the victory, while Adalius Thomas put the game on ice in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard fumble return for a score.

7. Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42

Date: December 14, 2020

The most recent battle on this list saw division rivals Cleveland and Baltimore combine for 89 points in December 2020. Legendary kicker Justin Tucker put the team up late in the fourth quarter before Marlon Humphrey registered a safety to put the game out of reach for the Browns. Lamar Jackson rushed nine times for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

8. Baltimore Ravens 47, Buffalo Bills 3

Date: September 9, 2018

Baltimore’s rushing attack was again the focal point in the team’s 44-point victory over the Buffalo Bills. Six rushers combined for 34 carries and 117 yards, ultimately leading to the Ravens’ three scores on the ground. In addition, Joe Flacco didn’t have to do much work on offense but was still able to toss three touchdowns.

9. Baltimore Ravens 45, Los Angeles Rams 6

Date: November 25, 2019

Marquise Brown and Willie Snead combined to catch four touchdowns as the Ravens destroyed the Los Angeles Rams on their home turf. Lamar Jackson had a banner day at quarterback and was quick to strike with his limited throws, tallying just 15 completed passes but still managing to tally five touchdowns. Mark Ingram made his name known on the ground, rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown in the big Ravens’ win.

10. Baltimore Ravens 44, Detroit Lions 20

Date: December 3, 2017

To conclude this list, the Ravens again embarrassed the Detroit Lions after the team outscored them 24-7 in the fourth quarter. Deep threat Mike Wallace caught five passes for 116 yards, while Alex Collins rushed 15 times for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Eric Weddle put this game to bed in the fourth quarter, picking off Matthew Stafford and returning it 45 yards to the house.