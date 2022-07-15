Top 10 Highest Scoring Pittsburgh Steelers Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL’s most historic franchises, and they’ve played in their fair share of high-scoring games throughout their existence.

With that in mind, let’s rank the top ten highest-scoring Pittsburgh Steelers games:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers-63 New York Giants-7

Date: November 30th, 1952

In the most lopsided beatdown in Pittsburgh Steelers franchise history, there wasn’t as much offense production as you’d think. Quarterback Jim Finks threw for 254 yards on just 12 completions and compiled four touchdowns in the win. A pair of rushing scores, as well as a punt and kick return TDs, helped propel the Steelers to this throttling of the New York Giants.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers-57 Atlanta Falcons-33

Date: December 18th, 1966

Bill Nelsen and the Steelers had a field day when they visited the Atlanta Falcons in the 1966 season, scoring 57 points in an offensive affair. The victory improved them to just 5-8-1 at the time, but there was plenty to like about that performance, including a combined four rushing touchdowns, led by Cannonball Butler with a pair.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers-55 Cleveland Browns-27

Date: October 17th, 1954

The first divisional game to crack this list saw the Steelers beat up on one of their longest-tenured rivals in the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers defense picked off Browns quarterback Otto Graham five times in the win, while Jim Finks didn’t have a difficult time putting points on the board with a ton of efficiency, completing just 11 passes and throwing another four touchdowns.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers-52 Carolina Panthers-21

Date: November 8th, 2018

The first game of four on this list in the 2000s was also the most recent, where the Steelers mauled the Carolina Panthers back in 2018. Ben Roethlisberger had a passer rating of 158.3 and threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns. James Conner added another score on the ground, while the Steelers defense sacked Panthers quarterback Cam Newton five times in the win.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers-52 San Diego Chargers-24

Date: November 25th, 1984

The Steelers scored 21 points in the second and third quarters in 1984, leading them to a 28-point victory over the San Diego Chargers. Quarterback Mark Malone threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns, while the team was led on the ground by Frank Pollard, who rushed 19 times for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers-51 Indianapolis Colts-34

Date: October 26th, 2014

Pittsburgh improved to 5-3 on the campaign after having an offensive explosion against Indianapolis. A 28-point second quarter did a lot of the damage, which ultimately saw Ben Roethlisberger post one of the best performances of his illustrious career, throwing for 522 yards and six touchdowns. Antonio Brown was targeted early and often in this game, catching ten passes for 133 yards and two scores.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers-51 Cleveland Browns-35

Date: October 7th, 1979

Steelers fans won’t be sad to see the Cleveland Browns on this list for the second time as an opponent. Terry Bradshaw might not have had one of his legendary performances against the Browns, but he still threw for three touchdowns in the victory. Franco Harris was the biggest offensive threat in this contest, rushing for 153 yards on 19 carries and adding two of the team’s four rushing touchdowns.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers-49 Cincinnati Bengals-31

Date: November 19th, 1995

Another one of the Steelers’ biggest rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, cracked the list as Pittsburgh outscored them 49-31 back in 1995. Neil O’Donnell had a banner day on the field, throwing 377 yards and three touchdowns. Bam Morris was also dominant on the rushing attack, tallying three touchdowns and 101 yards in the win.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers-48 Cincinnati Bengals-28

Date: November 26th, 2000

With their second appearance on the list, the Bengals were outscored by 20 points at home by Pittsburgh, which was highlighted by a Jason Gildon 22-yard fumble return at the end of the third quarter to help seal the victory for the Steelers. Kordell Stewart passed for 182 yards but still threw three touchdowns for Pittsburgh. Jerome Bettis added one score on the ground while rushing for 93 yards on 23 carries.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers-47 Detroit Lions-14

Date: December 23rd, 2001

Kordell Stewart had another three touchdowns against the Detroit Lions when the teams faced off two days before Christmas in 2001. The defense stole the show in this one, though, recording six sacks. Jason Gildon made his second defensive appearance on this list after opening the scoring with a 27-yard fumble return.