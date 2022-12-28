Top-10 Largest Bets of 2022: Which Wager Raked in $10 Million?

While most of us common folk bet with pocket money, others break the vault to make massive plays that can produce huge payouts. The year 2022 saw plenty of big dollars coming from some of the biggest sporting events of the year.

BetMGM took in a few wagers most of us can only dream of making, so let’s see how the other side lives with the largest bets and payouts of the year.

10. Wager: $525,000 – Celtics vs. Hawks – November 16

Number 10 on our list features a wager amount many would need to work for a decade to accumulate. While it was a random Wednesday in the NBA for most of the population, one person was a huge Boston Celtics fan that night. Over half a million dollars was placed on the Celts to cover a -1.5-point spread as slight road favorites in Atlanta.

The bettor was able to breathe easy early after Boston jumped out to a 30-18 first-quarter lead. They never looked back on their way to a 126-101 victory. With -105 juice, someone pulled in just over $500 grand that night.

9. Wager: $525,000 – Giants vs. Dodgers – July 24

From a random Autumn Wednesday in Atlanta to a sunny LA Sunday in July, where an equally large bet was placed on another iconic sports brand. Someone threw $525,000 on the Los Angeles Dodgers, -1.5 run line to get past division rivals, the San Francisco Giants.

Long-time Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got the ball in this one but didn’t have a stellar start. Knotted at four, a three-run LA seventh inning was the difference as the Dodgers came away with the 7-4 win and one happy fan came away with half a million in their bank.

8. Wager: $474,167 – Mariners vs. Blue Jays – October 7

It was time for postseason baseball and an even bigger payout three months later. The Toronto Blue Jays hosted expansion cousins, the Seattle Mariners, for the opener of their Wild Card series.

While the stake was lower than our first two entries, the profit was bigger as the M’s were +115 on the moneyline. Seattle jumped out to a 3-0 lead, providing a nice early cushion they never relinquished in a 4-0 win. The win came with a $545,292 payout to a Mariners fan, at least for that day.

7. Wager: $500,000 – Giants vs. Dodgers – July 23

It appears our No. 9 entry was playing with house money. Although we can’t confirm the same person made both bets from this West Coast weekend series, it looks pretty likely. A day before $525,000 was played on LA, an even half million went down on the Dodgers. This time LA sat at +110.

With Julio Urias on the mound, the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third, one they held throughout. A little scare came in the ninth when the Giants scored a pair to cut the lead in half, but David Price was able to shut the door and open a $550,000 win for one lucky bettor.

6. Wager: $200,000 – Heat vs. Celtics – May 27

Our second-lowest wager and third-longest odds come in at number six. The Miami Heat faced elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston, and someone was putting 200 grand on Jimmy Butler’s squad extending the series.

Butler answered the bell with a game-high 47 points en route to a 111-103 Heat victory. Some South Beach high roller turned $200,000 into a $600,000 profit in a game where the Heat were +300 on the moneyline and +9-point road dogs.

5. Wager: $50,000 – Kansas St. to Win Big 12 – December 3

The award for the most enormous stones on our list goes to a Kansas State Wildcats backer that put 50 grand on the line for a futures bet with +1200 odds. It came down to the Big 12 Championship game when Kansas State met now college football semifinalist, the TCU Horned Frogs.

This nailbiter went to overtime after TCU came back with ten late fourth-quarter points to force an extra frame. A 31-yard K-State field goal was the difference between losing $50,000 and gaining 600 K.

4. Wager: $1,000,000 – Rams 1st Half -2.5 – February 13

Our first million-dollar entry comes in from the biggest betting event of them all, the Super Bowl. This wager also featured the shortest odds of any bet on the list at -120. The Rams jumped out to a first-half lead after a pair of Matthew Stafford touchdown passes.

On the second TD of the half that would have put LA up 14-3, the Rams went for two points and failed on the conversion. The Bengals answered with a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-10, but that’s as close as they would get before the whistle blew for halftime. A half point was the difference between dropping a milly and picking up over 830 grand.

3. Wager: $1,000,000 – Rams 4th QTR -0.5 – February 13

While we’re not sure if this million-dollar man or woman was playing with house money, it wouldn’t be a shocker as our second seven-figure bet came in the fourth quarter of the same game as our fourth entry.

LA entered the final frame down 20-16 to the Bengals and really made this bettor sweat. It wasn’t until 1:29 was left on the clock that Matt Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a one-yard TD pass that put LA up for good at 23-20. Over $900,000 rolled in on the -110 play.

2. Wager: $1,000,000 – Rams 1st QTR -0.5 – February 13

Third million dollar wager on this list, same game, similar bets by taking spread on quarters or the half; same bettor? We won’t know for sure, but I’ll make a much less risky gamble by saying it just has to be. If that’s the case, house money was played with all night long.

That’s because an Odell Beckham Jr. touchdown catch gave the Rams a first-quarter lead they would not give up, winning the frame 7-3. So after 15 minutes of football, this bettor had an extra $1,050,000 to play with for three quarters, thanks to the play at +105.

1. Wager: $2,000,000 – Astros World Series Champs Futures

While you probably thought our top bet would also come from Super Bowl LVI, it actually came to fruition in America’s other game. The Fall Classic’s outcome would produce the biggest payout on our list by a longshot on a $2 million wager. This wasn’t a single-game bet, although it did cash following Game 6 of the World Series.

Houston’s four-run sixth inning powered the Astros to their second World Series title. The Astros clinching game brought somebody $10 million after making a futures bet at +500 that the Astros would win the 2022 championship.