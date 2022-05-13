Top 5 Games for Week 1 of the NFL Season

With the release of the NFL regular-season schedule on Thursday, there is plenty to break down, including the best matchups for Week 1.

Multiple teams have added new stars this offseason, which was particularly busy with player movement and trades.

Let’s rank the top-five matchups for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

1. Buffalo Bills (-110) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-106) Total: 51.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

The defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams will raise their banner before taking on the Buffalo Bills, who once again boast high expectations heading into the 2022 season. Adding Von Miller to the Bills’ pass rush should make their defense even more dynamic, and we already know what a Josh Allen-led offense can do.

2. Denver Broncos (-205) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+172) Total: 42.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Broncos and Seahawks made one of the biggest trades of the offseason when Russell Wilson was dealt from Seattle to Denver. In what should be a new era at quarterback in Seattle, the Broncos’ offense should reap the benefits of acquiring the Super Bowl-winning signal-caller.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-156) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+132) Total: 52.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will make their first regular-season appearance without Tyreek Hill attached to his hip. It will be interesting to see how Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore fit into the Kansas City offense, while the same can be said for Marquise Brown and Kyler Murray with the Cardinals.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (+160) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-190) Total: 51.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

The Las Vegas Raiders will debut their new highly-paid star wide receiver in Davante Adams. Adams was acquired from the Green Bay Packers and went on to sign a five-year deal worth $141.25 million. For years, Derek Carr and the Raiders haven’t been able to get over the hump, so perhaps Adams can be a difference-maker. Meanwhile, the Chargers bolstered their defense this offseason by adding J.C. Jackson in free agency and trading for Khalil Mack.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-132) vs. Dallas Cowboys (+112) Total: 51.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Tom Brady retired this offseason and then decided that he wasn’t finished, which is good news for football fans and better news for the Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs will open their season on the road in Dallas in what should be another high-scoring game between these two high-scoring offenses.

Honorable Mentions

Pittsburgh Steelers (+198) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-240) Total: 44.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

New England Patriots (+122) vs. Miami Dolphins (-144) Total: 44.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Green Bay Packers (-120) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+102) Total: 48.5 (Over -110, Under -110)