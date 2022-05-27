Top-5 Must See Monday Night Football Games This Season

The Monday Night Football schedule for the 2022 NFL season is out, and there are plenty of exciting games.

Below is a look at the top-five matchups featured on MNF this season.

1. Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers (Week 15)

The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Packers and the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams should be two of the highest-scoring offenses in football. This matchup has the makings of a shootout, and it could ultimately decide who has the top seed in the NFC is this season. The Packers beat the Rams 38-26 last year and 32-18 in the 2021 Divisional Round.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Week 17)

Two of the best teams in football will collide during Week 17 in what should be a battle for playoff seeding. The Bills were unable to get by the Kansas City Chiefs during last year’s Divisional Round, while the Bengals ultimately beat the Chiefs on their way to a Super Bowl LVI appearance. With Josh Allen and Joe Burrow representing two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, this could be a game where the last score wins.

3. Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 5)

This matchup should be an interesting one after the Chiefs traded away one of the league’s best receivers in Tyreek Hill, while the Raiders acquired one of the best in Davante Adams. Las Vegas will be looking to exact some revenge on Kansas City after being blown out in two matchups last season by scores of 41-14 and 48-9.

4. Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks (Week 1)

Russell Wilson‘s return to Seattle won’t take long. The former Seahawks quarterback takes on Seattle in Week 1. If Wilson can maintain his past form, the Broncos should be able to take a step forward this season. Meanwhile, plenty of question marks surround who will replace Wilson on the Seahawks.

5. Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 2)

The Bills are the current odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl next season at +650 over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, so they have to make two appearances on this list. The run-heavy Titans could rely even more on Derrick Henry in 2022 after trading A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. However, Buffalo might be better equipped to stop him this time around after signing Von Miller this offseason. Last October, these two clubs faced off in a shootout, where the Titans came out on top 34-31.

Honorable Mention

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

The Rams and 49ers should be playoff contenders this season. This matchup should feature a pleasant contrast of styles, with one team focused on running the ball and the other spreading things out to a deep receiver core.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Week 11)

This matchup will take place in Mexico City during Week 11. There will be plenty of eyeballs watching this game as it should have a significant impact on the NFC West playoff picture.