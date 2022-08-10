Top 5 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Battle of Backs
Derrick Henry Odds-on Favorite
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (+475) has the shortest BetMGM odds to take home the NFL's CPOY award. Can he return to form after a broken foot ended his regular season after eight games?
Jameis Winston +600 To Win
Under a new head coach and having played just 11 games over the past two seasons Winston is second on the comeback futures board.
Christian McCaffrey is the Public's Favorite
After shoulder, ankle and thigh injuries have limited the Panthers back to just 10 games over the past two years, bettors are lining up to take a ticket (+850) on McCaffrey.
Can Baker Mayfield Prove the Browns Made a Mistake?
McCaffrey's new quarterback will be competing for the same award. Mayfield played through a shoulder issue last season before undergoing surgery. Baker's biggest comeback (+1200) may be from the emotional turmoil from twisting in the wind in Cleveland before the Browns moved him to Carolina.
Daniel Jones's Make or Break Year in New York
Coming into the final year of his rookie contract, Jones (+1500) has something to prove. It could be his last chance to stick in the Big Apple, following a season shortened by a neck injury.