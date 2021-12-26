Travis Kelce does not clear COVID-19 protocols and will not play in Week 16 against the Steelers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not clear COVID-19 protocols and will not play in Week 16 against the Steelers.

Chiefs’ Pro-Bowl TE Travis Kelce did not clear protocols this morning and is out for today’s game vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

Kelce is one of six Kansas City players who will remain on their COVID-19 list.

Kelce’s absence represents a significant hole on offense. He’s second on the Chiefs in receiving yards with 1,066 and seven touchdowns. Blake Bell will likely start while Kelce is sidelined. However, Bell was also on the COVID-19 list earlier this week.

There is good news for Kansas City. Leading wideout Tyreek Hill is active for the Steelers game after being removed from COVID-19 protocols. Hill has 1,178 receiving yards for the Chiefs this year. With Kelce out of the lineup, the Chiefs will rely on Hill even more as a target. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Hill is a -110 to go over/under 86.5 receiving yards.

Kansas City is first in the AFC West with a 10-4 record and has won seven games in a row.

The Chiefs are favorites against Pittsburgh, but if you think you can find an edge, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to get the latest NFL odds.