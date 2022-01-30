Trent Williams is Active for NFC Championship

Jimmy Garoppolo will have all the protection he needs against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Josina Anderson confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers’ starting left tackle Trent Williams is active for the NFC Championship after being listed as questionable all season with an ankle injury.

#49ers T Trent Williams just told me he is “all good.” Let’s Go 🔥🔥🔥 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 30, 2022

Williams has started 15 games for the Niners this season, including both playoff games. The nine-time Pro Bowler’s participation was in question as Williams missed practice all week leading up to Sunday’s contest. The left tackle suffered the ankle injury in the second half of the 49ers win over the Green Bay Packers last week.

Garoppolo was well protected as San Francisco finished the season with the 12th-fewest sacks allowed. The offensive line will have their work cut out against a Rams pass rush that has five sacks this postseason, including getting to Tom Brady three times last week.

The 49ers enter tonight’s contest as +3.5 with the total set at 45.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.