Trevon Diggs Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, Potential Extension
Paul Connor
While the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs is amongst the game’s top wideouts, his brother Trevon has made his presence felt on the defensive end down in Big D.
Trevon Diggs Salary
Dallas’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (51st overall), Diggs, is set to enter the final year of a four-year, $6,320,907 rookie contract. The deal includes $3,054,338 in guaranteed money, a $2,157,024 signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $1,580,227.
Trevon Diggs Cap Hit
Diggs will count for $4,847,256 million against the cap in 2023.
Trevon Diggs Potential Extension
Having completed his third NFL season, Diggs is now eligible for a contract extension. The 24-year-old was named to a second straight Pro Bowl in 2022, recording 59 tackles, three interceptions, and 14 pass deflections in 17 games. This followed an outstanding 2021 campaign in which Diggs notched a league-leading 11 interceptions en route to earning First-Team All-Pro honors. Scheduled to hit free agency in 2024, it would not be surprising if the Cowboys locked up their star corner this offseason.
