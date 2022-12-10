Trevor Lawrence is Expected to Start Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was able to practice Friday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week, but he was able to put in a limited practice Friday. Lawrence is expected to start Sunday for the Jaguars when they travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans. Anyone who saw his knee get twisted like a pretzel during the game last week is probably stunned that he won’t miss any time.

The best news for the Jaguars this season is that Lawrence has finally started to look like the top overall pick that he was.