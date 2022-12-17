Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jaguars’ official website reports.

Lawrence has been batting a toe injury that has made him unable to be a full participant in practice for the second week in a row. Lawrence could only practice in a limited fashion once before playing last week. This week he has been able to put in two such practices. It will be a bit of a surprise if the talented pivot isn’t able to play versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Dallas will play a big part in determining how many more games this season will be meaningful for the Jaguars. If the Jaguars can defeat the Cowboys on Sunday and the Tennessee Titans lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville would find themselves only one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Titans play the Cowboys on Thursday night in Week 17.