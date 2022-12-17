Trevor Lawrence is Listed as Questionable to play Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence has been batting a toe injury that has made him unable to be a full participant in practice for the second week in a row. Lawrence could only practice in a limited fashion once before playing last week. This week he has been able to put in two such practices. It will be a bit of a surprise if the talented pivot isn’t able to play versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Dallas will play a big part in determining how many more games this season will be meaningful for the Jaguars. If the Jaguars can defeat the Cowboys on Sunday and the Tennessee Titans lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville would find themselves only one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Titans play the Cowboys on Thursday night in Week 17.
The Jaguars are +4.5-point underdogs (-110) in this contest and are +180 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.