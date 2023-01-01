Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker Expected to Play vs. Texans
Grant White
Sunday’s AFC South battle is inconsequential to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ position in the standings, but that’s not stopping them from sending their best players out against the Houston Texans.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Travon Walker are both listed as questionable but are expected to suit up for Week 17’s intra-divisional contest. Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury, while Walker is resolving an ankle ailment.
Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and LB Travon Walker (ankle), two former No. 1 overall picks both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Texans, per source.
Although Lawrence has participated in every game this season, Walker hasn’t played since Week 14. His return means that Arden Key will revert to a backup role after starting the last two games for the Jags.
A win against the Texans doesn’t do anything to boost the Jaguars’ playoff chances. Jacksonville hosts the Tennessee Titans in the regular season finale next week, with the winner representing the AFC South in this year’s postseason.
Nevertheless, the Jags are priced as -3.5 favorites against the Texans, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
