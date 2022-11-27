Trevor Siemian Will Start in Place of Injured Justin Fields
Grant White
The shoulder injury that Justin Fields suffered last week against the Atlanta Falcons will keep him out against the New York Jets on Sunday. It is believed the Chicago Bears quarterback dislocated his shoulder in Week 11, leaving little chance that he would be able to play against the Jets.
Bears’ QB Justin Fields officially is out today vs. the Jets.
Fields’ absence means Trevor Siemian will start under center in Week 12. Siemian has attempted just one pass this season, a five-yard completion in Week 8’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Otherwise, the former seventh-round draft pick hasn’t started since last year with the New Orleans Saints and hasn’t won a start since 2017.
The Bears amplified their run plays following Fields’ shoulder injury last week. Chicago ran the ball 62.1% of the time, above their regular season average of 59.5%. Consequently, it may be prudent to expect an increased workload from David Montgomery.
As expected, bettors are piling on the Jets ahead of kickoff. The Bears are listed as +6.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.