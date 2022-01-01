Trey Lance to start for the 49ers on Sunday

Trey Lance is expected to start for the 49ers on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as doubtful to play due to a torn ligament (UCL) in the thumb on his throwing hand and a chipped bone. Lance was the first-round pick, third overall, for the 49ers in this past year’s NFL draft and will be making his second career start.

Assuming Lance does get the start under center, he could do worse than going up against the Texans, a team devoid of playmakers on both offense and defense. In his lone start this season, Lance was 15-29 for 192 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. At this point in his career, the biggest value for Lance could be his legs, as he is a danger rushing the ball. Coach Kyle Shanahan has stated that Lance has looked good in practice this week, but then again, what do we expect him to say.

The 49ers currently sit in the sixth seed in the NFC and seem likely to make playoffs as a wild card team this season. The 49ers are currently a 12.5 point favorite (-105) over the Texans on Sunday and are -700 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.