Trey Sermon to Serve as 49ers No. 2 RB?

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon will likely serve as the team’s backup to starter Elijah Mitchell this season.

King writes, “The Niners will enter the season wanting to bring Trey Lance along slowly, and so Kyle Shanahan will game plan to protect him. That could mean 55 percent runs, especially early. I’d forecast Elijah Mitchell to be the stalwart here, with Trey Sermon an active number two. Both will get major chances, and if Mitchell gets hot early and stays healthy, he’ll be a 1,000-yard back in this offense.”

Reports have widely varied about Sermon’s standing within the 49ers organization, with some recently saying the 23-year-old was not a lock to make the team. King’s words should certainly get fantasy players’ attention, especially those who largely fade the running back position in the early rounds. With Mitchell’s durability a growing concern, Sermon, who has mostly been going undrafted in fantasy, could wind up being a tremendous value pick.

