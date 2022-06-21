Treylon Burks Projected as Tennessee Titans No. 3 Receiver

We’re still a few weeks from the start of NFL training camps, but for rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, his tenure with the Tennessee Titans has gotten off to a rocky start.

According to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, Burks is projected to begin the season as the Titans’ No. 3 wide receiver behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Tennessee’s 2022 first-round pick, Burks, has dealt with asthma for most offseason activities and was recently unavailable for the club’s minicamp. The 22-year-old was drafted as the de-facto replacement for former wide receiver A.J. Brown, whom the team ultimately dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles after failed contract negotiations.

Per Rexrode, “Mike Vrabel said [Burks’ asthma] shouldn’t be an issue, but Burks isn’t in top shape, and it may take him some time to become a major producer.”

Sliding down the depth chart and playing in a run-first offense, Burks is looking to be a risky selection in 2022 fantasy drafts.

