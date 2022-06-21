Treylon Burks Projected as Tennessee Titans No. 3 Receiver
Paul Connor
We’re still a few weeks from the start of NFL training camps, but for rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, his tenure with the Tennessee Titans has gotten off to a rocky start.
According to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, Burks is projected to begin the season as the Titans’ No. 3 wide receiver behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Tennessee’s 2022 first-round pick, Burks, has dealt with asthma for most offseason activities and was recently unavailable for the club’s minicamp. The 22-year-old was drafted as the de-facto replacement for former wide receiver A.J. Brown, whom the team ultimately dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles after failed contract negotiations.
Per Rexrode, “Mike Vrabel said [Burks’ asthma] shouldn’t be an issue, but Burks isn’t in top shape, and it may take him some time to become a major producer.”
Sliding down the depth chart and playing in a run-first offense, Burks is looking to be a risky selection in 2022 fantasy drafts.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Titans at -280 on the money for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.