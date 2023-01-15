Tua Tagovailoa Expected Back as Dolphins' Starter Next Year

Concussions were a concerning theme for Tua Tagovailoa this year, but they aren’t expected to keep him out next season. Adam Schefter reports that Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback when the 2023 campaign kicks off.

Tua Tagovailoa expected back as Dolphins’ starter in 2023, per sources:https://t.co/LxvLOGzrpF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2023

Officially, Tagovailoa suffered two concussions throughout the 2022 season, the most recent of which has kept him out since Week 17.

The fifth overall selection didn’t clear league protocols and remains out for the Dolphins’ wild card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, if Miami pulls off a stunning upset, Tagovailoa could be cleared to rejoin the team later in the postseason.

The Dolphins’ signal-caller remains under contract for two more seasons, albeit 2024 is a fifth-year option. Miami needs to decide sometime this offseason whether they are bringing Tagovailoa back for the conclusive season of his rookie contract.

The odds are stacked against the Fins in the opening round of the playoffs. FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami priced as massive +13.5 underdogs against the Bills on Sunday.