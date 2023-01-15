Tua Tagovailoa Expected Back as Dolphins' Starter Next Year
Grant White
Concussions were a concerning theme for Tua Tagovailoa this year, but they aren’t expected to keep him out next season. Adam Schefter reports that Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback when the 2023 campaign kicks off.
Officially, Tagovailoa suffered two concussions throughout the 2022 season, the most recent of which has kept him out since Week 17.
The fifth overall selection didn’t clear league protocols and remains out for the Dolphins’ wild card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, if Miami pulls off a stunning upset, Tagovailoa could be cleared to rejoin the team later in the postseason.
The Dolphins’ signal-caller remains under contract for two more seasons, albeit 2024 is a fifth-year option. Miami needs to decide sometime this offseason whether they are bringing Tagovailoa back for the conclusive season of his rookie contract.
The odds are stacked against the Fins in the opening round of the playoffs. FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami priced as massive +13.5 underdogs against the Bills on Sunday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.