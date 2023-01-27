Tua Tagovailoa's Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, and Potential Extension

The NFL might be the most complex league regarding team salaries. Massive active rosters, practice squads, multi-tiered salaries with bonuses, and fully and partially guaranteed money that would have any accountant scratching their head. Not to mention a set salary cap.

We’ll examine some of the league’s top players and their contracts. Right now, we are checking up on Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Salary

The Miami Dolphins quarterback is still on his first contract after being drafted fifth overall in 2020. Tagovailoa inked a four-year, $30,275,438 deal with the team, including a $19,578,500 signing bonus, with $30,275,438 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $7,568,860. His deal is fully guaranteed, and a fifth-year option is available.

In 2023, the former Alabama standout has a base salary of $1,010,000, a roster bonus of $3,728,469, and the broken-up portion of his signing bonus of $4,894,625.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Cap Hit

The 24-year-old will carry a cap hit of $9,633,094 next year. As a team, the Fins will have a $225,000,000 salary cap in 2023.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Potential Extension

Tua had a breakout campaign in 2022, despite missing four games and Miami’s Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season but still put up career-best numbers. The talented Hawaiian went almost 1,000 yards over his former personal best after passing for 3,548 in 2022. His 25 touchdown passes and 105.5 QB rating are also career highs.

While his performance helped Miami to a 9-8 record and a first-round playoff spot, questions about his health may stall an immediate contract extension. While he may not be in the A-class of the NFL elite, the talented pivot is undoubtedly in the second tier.

If you compare Tua’s numbers, age, and potential to similar quarterbacks, he will be in for a considerable raise come negotiating time. The Crimson Tide alum could be in line for a deal in the neighborhood of five-to-seven years for $230 to $250 million. If Tagovailoa signs such a deal, he will be paid in full to the tune of around $40 million a year.