Two of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Speak Out on Latest Episode of HBO's Real Sports

Two of the women who have accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, spoke for the first time on National TV to Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel according to HBO.

The ongoing saga surrounding the Cleveland Browns quarterback has made its way back into the headlines, with Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes stepping forward to speak about the abuse they allegedly suffered and what they make of the record-breaking 230 million dollar contract Watson later signed.

The details of what transpired pertained to graphic images of what took place during their time with Watson for massage therapy according to the accusers.

“As I’m working, he deliberately grabs himself and put his penis on my hand. And I pulled my hand away instantly and I started crying. And I told him that I’m done. I don’t wanna do this anymore,” Solis said, adding that she felt intimidated and scared after Watson allegedly spoke about both their careers.

“He just said, ‘I know you have a career to protect.’ And ‘I know you don’t want anyone messing with it just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine.’ To me, that’s when that’s when I got really scared.”

She concluded that what Watson allegedly said sounded like a threat and that frightened her, despite Watson later denying that this exchange took place.

Both Solis and Hayes were less than thrilled when they found out about Watson’s newly signed contract with the Browns.

“It’s just like a big screw you,” Solis said. “That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”

A sentiment that was echoed by her fellow accuser.

“It was sick to me. I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior,” said Hayes.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the accusers wasn’t exactly surprised by the news of the contract.

“I don’t think the team (Cleveland Browns) cares about what Deshaun Watson may have done in a massage session,” Buzbee stated to HBO. “And based on my personal experience with the NFL, I don’t think they care either.”

Buzbee represents 22 of the two dozen women who have accused Watson of sexual assault in civil suits. These are allegations, which cost the quarterback the entire 2021 season, that Watson has continued to deny.

Watson’s lawyer Leah Graham did a follow-up interview with HBO’s Real Sports after learning of the two accusers’ comments.

“As he testified in his depositions last week, yes, he has no regrets because he did nothing wrong,” Graham said of her client in her interview with Soledad O’Brien. “He did nothing wrong in these massages. And although– to your first question, ‘How can he be innocent?’ I think the real question is, ‘What evidence is there of any guilt?'”

Watson and the Browns open their 2022 regular season against the Carolina Panthers on September 11th, but it’s not yet known whether he’ll be available for that contest.

The episode of Real Sports is scheduled to air tonight, May 24, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.