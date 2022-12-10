Ty Huntley will Start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens

This was a foregone conclusion as starting QB Lamar Jackson is expected to miss 1-3 weeks due to a knee injury. The injury to Jackson comes at an unfortunate time, as the Ravens are in a battle with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title. Currently, they are both tied for the division lead, with the Ravens holding the tiebreaker as they defeated the Bengals earlier this season, and they are also undefeated in the division. No one should be surprised if that title comes down to Week 18, when these two teams will play again.
The Ravens are +1.5-point underdogs (-106) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers this week and are +110 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 36.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.