Ty Huntley will Start Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

This was a foregone conclusion as starting QB Lamar Jackson is expected to miss 1-3 weeks due to a knee injury. The injury to Jackson comes at an unfortunate time, as the Ravens are in a battle with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title. Currently, they are both tied for the division lead, with the Ravens holding the tiebreaker as they defeated the Bengals earlier this season, and they are also undefeated in the division. No one should be surprised if that title comes down to Week 18, when these two teams will play again.