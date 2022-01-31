Tyler Higbee Questionable to Return vs. 49ers

Matthew Stafford has one less offensive weapon to rely on against the San Francisco 49ers. Tyler Higbee was forced to leave the NFC Championship with an ankle injury, needing to be helped off the field in the second quarter.

The Rams lost two of their top playmakers in the first half against the 49ers with Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee exiting with injuries https://t.co/v1uEk3GWli — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) January 31, 2022

The sixth-year tight end appeared to injure his ankle on a blocking play, and he could not weight bear as he left the field. Higbee is questionable to return against the 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams only have one tight end available if Higbee isn’t cleared to return. Kendall Blanton has appeared in five games for the Rams this season, hauling in four of seven targets for 37 yards.

Higbee’s absence could mean increased usage for Cooper Kupp, who has eight targets at the half.

The Rams are down 10-7 at the half, with the Niners getting the ball to start the second half. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams listed as +2.5 underdogs on the live line.